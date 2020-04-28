Who is Jeanne Cadieu, the French, who would have seduced Jake Gyllenhaal ?

The sixteen years that separate them are not a barrier. Quite the contrary, Jeanne Cadieu, 23 years old, and Jake Gyllenhaal, 38 years old, would be perfectly in phase : “Jane is very mature for his age, revealed recently an anonymous witness magazine Us Weekly. It is singular, smart, she loves history and reading ; it is an extraordinary person”.

According to the source close to the duo, both would now be as a couple : “She and Jake took their time, but now it’s serious between them.” Jeanne Cadieu and Jake Gyllenhaal have been spotted for the first time arm-in-arm, in the streets of Paris, Wednesday 26 December 2018. Since then, the alleged couple was again seen together at an afterparty hollywood, organized for the first of Sea Wall/ A Life, a show Jake Gyllenhaal on Broadway.

A witness says that the couple has entered into a brasserie in Manhattan, the Redeye Grill, on Thursday 8 August. “Jane sat at the table while Jake was being worldly,” says the anonymous source in the columns of Page Six. Roughly a half-hour later, Jake returned. They didn’t play the lovebirds, from what I’ve seen, but they arrived arm – in arm.”

A history of several months

If the mannequin French and the american comedian have chosen to keep a low-profile and does not follow on the social networks they have already been spotted together on several occasions. London first, in July, and then in Greece and in the month of August, says the Daily Mail. Jeanne Cadieu had also posted a photograph of the Eiffel Tower in its story Instagram, accompanied by a cryptically caption : “My own vulnerability. My vulnerability drew yours, maybe it is for this reason that I have allowed me to break”.

At the age of 23, Jeanne Cadieu works for the agency One Management – the supermodel Helena Christensen. After his account Instagrama young woman with hazel eyes moved to New York for professional reasons. However, the hero of the Brokeback Mountain lives there also. On his account Instagram pretty uncommon – it is followed by 13 300 subscribers, against a million to Jake Gyllenhaal – the young woman documents her daily life in the Big Apple, the scenes of his fashion shows or his travels to the four corners of the world. It also reveals his advertising campaigns for the line of ready-to-wear Rag & Bone or the brand of shoes Etta Sabater.

Of the catwalk to the cover of “Vogue”

After the portfolio of Jeanne Cadieu, published on the website of One Management, the model of 1.77 m has also posed for the cover of Vogue Australiaand figure in the pages of the american edition of the magazine Itdated November 2017. Finally, in April 2017, the young woman has parade at Fashion Week in madrid for the signature of lingerie Andrés Sardá. She had also marched several times for Chanel between 2014 and 2016.

In 2013, she walked already the catwalks and sported several pieces from the spring-summer collection of Chloé, and was one of the first to scroll to Jacquemus. The family of Jeanne Cadieu living in Paris, the last is often in the capital, to visit them.

She had therefore chosen to accommodate Jake Gyllenhaal, always very discreet about his romantic relationships. Previously, the actor had developed ties with Taylor Swift, Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman and Kirsten Dunst. In 2017, he said at Guardian : “I think that when you’re in a relationship, you’re constantly scrutinized, your friends also, but… I’d rather not talk about my private life”. The nature of his relationship with Jeanne Cadieu should therefore remain an open secret.

*This article of 28 December 2018 has been updated.

