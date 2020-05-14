Who is Jerry O’connell, the star of the series Carter ?

The comedy series, and police Carter arrives Monday, may 18, on 13th Street, and allows the return to the shows of Jerry O’connell. Actor in cult film Stand By Me or the series Slidersit retains an amazing popularity and have been part of this category of actors of which we do not remember always the name, but which one immediately recognizes the friendly face.

Jerry O’connell is back in Carterfor a role tailor-made : that of an actor in a detective series, who proved a massive hit in Hollywood, but returns to his hometown after he was hit by a scandal that ruined his career. But as he played a police officer, he decides to change… by a police officer. For the best, and especially for the laugh !

The series begins on Monday, may 18 next at 20h55 on 13th Street, and will allow many to find a player that they have been able to see in a lot of movies or cult series. Because the career of Jerry O’connell is very long, and often in relation to pop culture. It begins in the cinema at the age of 12 years, in the cult film Stand By Meadapted from a story by Stephen King. He shared the poster with other children who will become stars in the 1980s : River Phoenix (brother of Joaquin Phoenix), Corey Feldman, who also played in Gremlins and The Gooniesand some Will Wheaton, he is going to see later in special circumstances. But that, we’ll get to that…

Idol of the 1990s with Sliders : Parallel Worlds

It is then taken in television series, such as Superkid (My Most Beautiful Secret), but also The Lives of Five, in 1994. Except that it’s never going to play in the family series with Neve Campbell, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Matthew Fox (Jack in Lost)… Because at the same time, he had applied for a series of science-fiction, but was not chosen. Finally, the actor selected withdraws the day before the first day of shooting. Jerry O’connell then makes his choice, and decides to leave The Lives of Five to embody Quinn Mallory and devote themselves to Sliders : Parallel Worlds.

Jerry O’connell, Mariah Carey and the cockroaches

A role that gives him the recognition of the public, because the series, featuring a young prodigy of the physical, invents a machine capable of generating a vortex bringing them into parallel worlds, became a cult in the 1990s. In fact, Slidersit is a little Rick and Morty before the time. At his side in Sliderswe find John Rhys-Davies, who plays Sallah in the Indiana Jonesand especially Gimli in The Lord of the Rings. Jerry O’connell leaves the series at the end of the fourth season, and is absolutely everywhere : it is seen in Scream 2in the clip Heartbreaker Mariah Carey, in Mission To Mars Brian de Palma, or, in another mood, in Welcome to the Joe (Joe’s Apartment)another cult piece of the time, in which the actor co-starred with… cockroaches who speak.

Jerry O’connell crosses ensuites 2000 years, sharing his time between the cinema and the television, making appearances in films such as Scary Movie 5, Veronica Mars or Piranha 3-Dand series such as Ugly Betty, The Defenders or Scream Queens. In addition to all of these roles, the actor also lends his voice to a super-hero, and not only that : Superman ! Since 2015, it is indeed him that dual Clark Kent / Superman in the animated movies DC Comics, as The Death of Superman or Batman : Silence. And then in 2018, he found Will Wheaton of Stand By Mein these famous special circumstances described above.

The big brother of Sheldon in The Big Bang Theory

In 2018, he joined The Big Bang Theory for three episodes, in the role of a big brother of Sheldon Cooper. Thus, it takes part in the wedding, in the company of the friends of Sheldon, of which a certain… Will Wheaton ! His partner Stand By Me plays its own role in the series on the band geeks. Funny reunion.

And in 2020, the series Carter, which was broadcast from 2018 in the United States, arrives in France, on 13th Street, for a role as well crazy, which fits like a glove with Jerry O’connell, the people who are always with pleasure.

Jerry O’connell is in Carterthe comedy series police broadcast from Monday, 18 may at 20h55 on 13th Street, which is available for your box SFR.

