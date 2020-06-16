who is Karine Vanasse, the heroine of the series ?

Posted by The editors of CANAL+ June 12, 2020

In Cardinal, she gives life to the character of Lise Delorme, the right-arm of the detective John Cardinal. In life, Karine Vanasse is a talented actress that the French know little. The arrival of the season 4 of Cardinal on CANAL+ is therefore the perfect opportunity to introduce you to this actress, unjustly neglected.

Of Karine Vanasse, quebecers are aware of the commitment, the softness, the sympathy, the talent and, let us say, the beauty. Discreet about his private life, Karine Vanasse, is no less an actress committed which recently opened a speech on his social networks during the uprising in favour of the movement Black Lives Matter. With the airing of the series Cardinal on CANAL+, it has been given to the French television to open their horizons across the Atlantic and discover this canadian production. If the heroes of the series do you say can be anything, know that Billy Campbell (John Cardinal) and Karine Vanasse (Lise Delorme) are actually two sizes in North America. If Billy Campbell is american, Karine Vanasse, it comes straight from the beautiful province of Quebec. Born in Drummondville, a town in the North-East of Montreal, Karine Vanasse, will celebrate 37 years this year and the actress is part of these names promising in Québec.

It must be said that the actress made excellent career choices and has built up an excellent reputation in his home province. If she makes her first appearance on television at the age of 11 years, the success knocks on his door in 1999, when she was aged 16 years, with the role of a teenage girl in the film Take Me Awayit is here that she will have her very first award, one of the best young actress at the Festival International du Film de Toronto. The following year, his performance will also be highlighted by the prestigious Gala Quebec Cinema. For Karine Vanasse, this is the official beginning of a beautiful career in a state of perpetual evolution. From then on, his career may take a turn more international and everything. Between the television and the cinema, its appetite is insatiable. It will, moreover, alongside Charlize Theron and Penelope Cruz in the film We were free. The result is a series of projects and meetings with big names in cinema including, for example, his fellow québécois Denis Villeneuve, to which she gave life to the first role, Valerie, the movie Polytechnic released in 2009. It will have to wait a few more years to see Karine Vanasse to join the cast of the american series to success Revenge. It must be said that its geographical position is ideal for him to open the way for international productions. Moreover, Karine Vanasse is one of those rare actors in quebec to open up completely to the cinema in the English language.