who is Leo Robinton his new honey ?

Who is Leo Robinton, the new boyfriend of Emma Watson ? Photographed by the paparazzi, the young man was able to be identified !

It’s official ! Emma Watson is no longer a heart to take ! The actress of the saga Harry Potter is in a relationship with a certain Leo Robinton…

Emma Watson coos with her boyfriend since October last year. And between the two of them, the thunderbolt was immediate.

It is in the streets of Notting Hill, in the heart of London that the young woman and her sweetheart had been photographed like this by the paparazzi. Since, the web is asked who was the mysterious young man.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the lucky one is named Leo Alexander Robinton. 30-year-old the young man is american. In california, more specifically.

Before being in London, Leo Robinton lived in Los Angeles where he kept a shop of cannabishe left his job in the month of June 2019. As a reminder, it is a legal drug in California.

Very discreet about her private life, Emma Watson has never formalized with the young man. To live happy, live hidden, admitted it in interview.

Emma Watson and Leo Robinton, a couple recent !

The Daily Mail, which, therefore, has insight into the couple last October has made revelations about the couple. As well, on the website of the tabloid newspaper, we can read : “After they were photographed kissing in October, Leo has withdrawn from all social media in order to protect their romance “.

The site people said that Emma has already met the family of Leo Robinton. Between them, so it is very serious.

Leo Robinton has five brothers and sisters. His older sister, therefore, is also brilliant as Emma Watson, since she studied at the University of Harvard.

And since fans of Emma Watson are very curious, they noticed that the young woman followed, therefore, his sister-in-law on the social networks. Additional evidence as between the two lovebirds, this is serious…

