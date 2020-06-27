Who is Mohamed Ayachi Ajroudi, the Franco-Tunisian who would be the head of the project, with Boudjellal?

“A business man franco-tunisian”. This is the way Mourad Boudjellal has described the one with whom he has a project to rebuild the Olympic of Marseille, without the name of the city. According to information from the AFP, this mysterious investor would be Mohamed Ayachi Ajroudia former engineer and now a business man, committed and influential.

Inventor, entrepreneur, and business man

In 1977, Mohamed Ayachi Ajroudi joined the Pas-de-Calais and the company of the ISEE (which specializes in the work of oil and maritime), which he purchased only three years later. The beginning of a long entrepreneurial career. Because it remains in the domain, then create your first company, FRIENDS (Artois Maintenance of the Service Industries) which makes it live in 1989. In the 1980s, Ajroudi also talk about their creativity through their inventions. It was created to, among other things, Sportvert, a machine for the making of a football pitch in a week, Portube II, an underground irrigation system, or a tunnel boring machine for the company Perforex.

Ajroudi sets several companies based in France, Tunisia, or Saudi Arabia. To expand his empire, he signed a series of partnerships (Suez, for example), the most famous being the one with the group CNIM (Constructions navales et industrielles de la Méditerranée), which is active in the service of the communities in many sectors (environment, energy, defense, high tech). In 2010, created a joint company, ONAS International (National Office of Sanitation), providing expert opinions and studies to the companies of Gulf countries in the field of the environment. An empire that was to become both political and economic.

Influence became political

In its official website, it was indicated that the powerful man of business ‘advisory and meet with the great people of this world,” quoting John Kerry (the former secretary of State, united States) and Emmanuel Macron. This is not the only time that appears to the sides of a French head of State. Two years before, rested next to François Hollande (November 3, 2016). A cliché among many others published on your page of Facebook, where there is a perceived relationship of friendship with the former minister of culture Jack Lang. The last meeting dates back to the early days of the arrival of the franco-tunisian in Paris. The two men were visibly in a visit to the Institute of the arab world at the beginning of the week, accompanied by the ambassador of France in Tunisia. A passage in the capital, where you would have the opportunity to discuss with Mourad Boudjellal in the project marseille?

Politically, the entrepreneur is committed to his native country, Tunisia. In 2013, Ajroudi, he founded a political party, “the Movement of The Tunisian revolution for freedom and dignity”, but left after less than a year later, abandoning his candidacy for the legislative and justifying their reasons ‘not ‘ mercantilist’. Also works for peace in Libya through various humanitarian and diplomatic. Also involved in the fight against the green. For example, it has participated in the COP 21 in 2015 as ” a great creator. It has also invested in the end of the decade of 1980, in association R20 founded by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Two times to the defendant, they are always paid

But the long career Ajroudi is not, obviously, made of success. In 2004, attempts to create a rapprochement with the multinational Veolia, but the discussions are very hot. Many of the disagreements are born in particular on the proportion of investments in shares or in false accusations that have been made. After having been assaulted in her suite at the hotel George V, Ajroudi is accused of fraud and breach of trust, a complaint ultimately dismissed following that comes to an association of death in the egg. More recently, it has also been condemned by 2018, to a year in prison for possession of a weapon (a gun) and the fake contract within the string To the Janoubia (of which he is the owner) in a lawsuit against the founder of the chain, Farhat Jouini, before being acquitted in 2019.

And the sport in all of this ? Beyond his invention Sportvert, Ajroudi is president of the football club of tunisia, the Stadium nabeulien, from 2017, and has also achieved a club of handball, such AS Hammamet, between 2016 and 2017. In one of his rare interventions in the media, the Ajroudi qualifies as “industrial” and the fact of the confidence that seems more current than ever. “I am a builder. My greatest pleasure is when I start a project’. The OM looks gigantic.