WHO IS OLIVIA RODRIGO, THE “DRIVERS LICENSE” SINGER WHO BEAT ARIANA GRANDE

Her name is Olivia Rodrigo and she is considered by critics to be the next big thing in American music. It is no coincidence that Variety named her one of ” Hollywood’s Most Powerful Young Characters of 2020″.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo (@olivia.rodrigo)

It is achieving resounding success thanks to its single “drivers license” , it is in 1st place in all world rankings, from Spotify to Apple and Amazon. Suffice it to say that the song scored more streams than Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber in one day with “I Don’t Care” and surpassed any other female artist in the US, including Ariana Grande.

“drivers license” by @Olivia_Rodrigo scores the biggest single-day streams for a song by a female artist in US Spotify history with over 5.688 MILLION. It’s the second biggest day overall. pic.twitter.com/wWYrXCqayM — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 12, 2021

Olivia Isabel Rodrigo was born on February 20, 2003 in Temecula, California , and has Filipino origins.

In the United States she is known for playing the role of Paige Olvera in the Bizaardvark series and that of Nini Salazar-Roberts in High School Musical: The Musical: The series. For the latter he composed “All I Want”, part of the soundtrack of the series.

2020 is the year Olivia signs her first record deal with Universal Music. On January 8, 2021 he released the single “drivers license”, accompanied by an official video directed by Matthew Dillon Cohen (Ashe, Hinds, Gus Dapperton) in which Olivia is seen driving aimlessly, singing about a lost love as the verses recite of the song.

The 17-year-old artist will release his debut EP – written during quarantine – this year.

With her piano, Olivia loves composing exciting and highly personal pieces, choosing both honesty and vulnerability.