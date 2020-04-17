Who is Shira Haas, the revelation of Unorthodox ?

The actress israeli is great in bride-to-be on the run in the series Unorthodox on Netflix.

Shira Haas is the diamond Unorthodoxthe new series Netflix, which follows the emancipation of a young orthodox jewish New York. With her androgynous look, her face must of ado and its small size, the actress of israeli requires a figure to be both serious and spicy. A 24-year-old, the one who would give ten years younger, already has a good start of a career behind her. It was started in 2013 in an israeli film, Princess, where she performed a girl of 12 years old sexually abused by the boyfriend of his mother. Noticed at Sundance 2015, the film propelled the career of the young actress. It is then cast in the series Shtiselbig success of tv in israel, before being released in 2019 on Netflix. She was already diving in the middle of the orthodox jews, since the series followed the daily life of a family of Mea Sharim area of Jerusalem inhabited by ultra-orthodox.

In 2015, Natalie Portman chose her as his double for his first film as a director, A story of love and darknessaccording to the work of Amos Oz. It interprets the version teenager the character played by Natalie Portman. It has also been seen in Foxtrot Samuel Maoz, and she held a small role in the Marie Madeleine Garth Davis with Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara. It is she who holds the poster, on the other hand, alongside Harvey Keitel, in Esau Pavel Longuine (as yet unpublished in France).

For Unorthodoxthe actress, as she explains in the making-of aired on Netflix, does not hesitate to shave the head as soon as the first day of filming. It then carries different wigs in order to evoke the different periods of his life, the series is built with the use of flash-backs. She has also had to learn yiddish, a language that spoke its ancestors, but that she knew not really. We burn to discover this actress also intense in her next challenge.