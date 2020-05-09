who is the actress of Pitch Perfect 2 ?





This is one of the small protected

Taylor Swift and the new face of Pitch Perfect 2.

Two good reasons to make the buzz in 2015. Just 18

years old, Hailee Steinfeld is a place of choice on the red carpet

and we understand that we didn’t finish to see it on our

screens : in clips, or the movies.

A nice flight

The young actress revealed in the film True Grit in 2010

(yes, this is what his face tells you something… in

the same time, she was 14 years old) from a few years a

spectacular evolution. With a pace of 3 films per year, its

face prints in our mind, the air of nothing… Until his stroke

glow this year. In the clip-buzz Bad Blood Taylor

Swift, it appears, surrounded by dummies the most

“in” as long as it accompanies even on some

tour dates of the singer. And today, it is necessary

the sides ofAnna

Kendrick and Rebel Wilson in the part 2 of Pitch Perfect.

A look that’s always at the top

With the awareness comes a presence always increased on the

red carpet. Of the apparitions that Hailee Steinfeld manages to

perfection. Always perfectly stylish, the actress/singer

seems to be particularly attracted by the world of fashion. Noticed

in the front row during the last Fashion Week in paris, Hailee

Steinfeld could very well become the face that is snapped.

We take bets ?

