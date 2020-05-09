who is the actress of Pitch Perfect 2 ?

This is one of the small protected
Taylor Swift and the new face of Pitch Perfect 2.
Two good reasons to make the buzz in 2015. Just 18
years old, Hailee Steinfeld is a place of choice on the red carpet
and we understand that we didn’t finish to see it on our
screens : in clips, or the movies.
A nice flight
The young actress revealed in the film True Grit in 2010
(yes, this is what his face tells you something… in
the same time, she was 14 years old) from a few years a
spectacular evolution. With a pace of 3 films per year, its
face prints in our mind, the air of nothing… Until his stroke
glow this year. In the clip-buzz Bad Blood Taylor
Swift, it appears, surrounded by dummies the most
“in” as long as it accompanies even on some
tour dates of the singer. And today, it is necessary
the sides ofAnna
Kendrick and Rebel Wilson in the part 2 of Pitch Perfect.
A look that’s always at the top
With the awareness comes a presence always increased on the
red carpet. Of the apparitions that Hailee Steinfeld manages to
perfection. Always perfectly stylish, the actress/singer
seems to be particularly attracted by the world of fashion. Noticed
in the front row during the last Fashion Week in paris, Hailee
Steinfeld could very well become the face that is snapped.
We take bets ?
