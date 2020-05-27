who is the best Batman ?

What about Robert Pattinson or Ben Affleck best embodies the vigilante Batman ? Discover which of these actors lends itself more to the role.

Several actors have donned the mask of Batman. Among them, Robert Pattinsonbut especially Ben Affleck or Christian Bale. Which of them is the more convincing in the role ? MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Earlier, you learned that the indian police was fighting against the Covid-19 thanks to Batman. In fact, they have diverted a picture of Robert Pattinson, under his mask man-bat.

Before him, many other actors have played the vigilante. Yes, they were several to camp this role, held by the actor Twilight in “The Batman “.

Before its release in cinemas, we could go on the many faces that have shaped the Black knight on the big screen. In particular the most recent, namely, Ben Affleck, Christian Bale and of course, Robert Pattinson.

Some people have asked, so which of the 3 lends itself more to the role. To make all the world agree, the media indian Pink Villa has developed a small quiz for leave the choice to users.

You can’t deny that Robert Pattinson in the role of Batman is not really unanimous. It must be said that his role Edward Cullen in the saga of vampires it sticks yet to the skin.

Ben Affleck, Robert Pattinson or Christian Bale… Who best exemplifies the black Knight ?

Despite the bad language, the former boyfriend of the singer FKA twigs could very well come out in the last film. However, Ben Affleck remains in the eyes of the fans, much more credible in the skin of the man bat.

Christian Bale has also lent his traits to Bruce Wayne in the trilogy The Dark Knight. There was just as much convincing, alongside Anne Hathaway in the role of Catwoman.

Even if Bale has refused to take on this role in a 4th installment of the saga of DC. Difficult to make a choice…

Finally, the fans that are loaned to the voting place Christian Bale far in front of his brother’s mask, Robert Pattinson. Yes, it wins with 53%compared to 15% for the leading player of Twilightpreceded by Ben Affleck, which shows 32%.

