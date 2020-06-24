Who is the famous LGBTQ richer?

A number of celebrities from the LGBT community are among the actors and the musicians of the richest in Hollywood. Of Halsey, who has a net worth of $ 12 million, to Jim Parsons, who received $ 160 million, to several well-known artists have made a lot of money through his profession.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are participating in the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards | Emma McIntyre / . for the Recording Academy

In fact, some of the artists are LGBTQ-the more well-known, with a long career are extremely rich. But only two of the artists in the possession of the title of mega-millionaires. What is the wealth of these two artists and where to find some of the celebrities most beloved of Hollywood in the counter of the wealth?

Two celebrities LGBTQ are, by far, the richest

The comedian and talk-show Ellen DeGeneres and musician Elton John are far richer than the others on the list LGBTQ rich celebrities of GoBankingRates. Elton John is currently the celebrity LGBTQ-rich, with $ 500 million.

The net value of DeGeneres is always the second highest, but can be reduced to a few hundred million. GoBankingRates has DeGeneres to $ 490 million. Her wife, Portia de Rossi, has a net worth of $ 50 million. However, Business Insider instead DeGeneres to $ 330 million. DeGeneres has primarily built his fortune through television. She had a sitcom in the 90s called Ellen, but her big break came when she played the role of the fish animation “Dory” in the movie finding Nemo. She reported $ 75,000 for the role.

The money was when she became the host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which made its debut in 2003. After more than a decade, DeGeneres has been named host of television’s highest-paid of all time. She earns around $ 50 million a year thanks to his show from the year 2017.

These celebrities are iconic they have built up a considerable fortune

A number of celebrities, LGBTQ long-standing live very comfortably on their nest egg of several million dollars. Most of these artists continue to work and play in ongoing projects. Icons like Lily Tomlin and George Takei are worth, respectively, 15 and 12 million dollars, reports GoBankingRates.

Actress Jane Lynch, the actor Ian McKellen, actress and director Jodie Foster and musician Barry Manilow are other artists lasting known are multi-millionaires. Encourage and Manilow is worth $ 100 million. The two artists have made a splash in Hollywood in the 1970s and continue to work today.

McKellen has more than 100 acting credits to his name and has a value of $ 55 million. Lynch has a net worth of $ 16 million. “I’ve always wondered if I should be locked up,” said Lynch, NBC Out. “I sat on the bed, as a young person to think:” And if you became famous? Is what I hide this? “”

Young Hollywood has built a huge fortune

Some of the young artists are LGBTQ-Hollywood are several times millionaires. The musician and actress Miley Cyrus has a net worth of $ 160 million dollars thanks to his music and his show for teens, Hannah Montana.

Actress Kristen Stewart became a household name for her portrayal of Bella Swan in the Twilight saga. She has a net worth of $ 70 million.

Another young star who became famous as a child actor is Raven Symone. She has starred in That’s So Raven, but has been moderator on The View. Symone has a net worth of $ 55 million. Neil Patrick Harris also began his career as a child when he appeared in Doogie Howser, M. D. later, he was a star of the comedy How I Met Your Mother. His net worth is $ 50 million.