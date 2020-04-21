









Who is the imitator of the Tuca Ferretti that caused controversy in TUDN?





The great success that has had the to choose from MX following the suspension of the Clausura tournament 2020 of the Liga MX, has made two tv stations in mexican to put their best talent during transmissions; however, TV Azteca has been best reviews for having Christian Martinoli and Luis García in the narratives.

After this competition there is, the Televisa decided to use a comedian to put it in the transmission, and so it was during the day 2 of the tournament FIFA 20, the choose MX, where there was an imitator of Ricardo Tuca Ferretti in the match America vs Tigres, although it was not at all well, TUDN was criticized for this character, which supported Nahuel Guzmán during the duel.

Who is the imitator of the Tuca?

Up to the time it is unknown the identity the person who makes the parody of Ricardo Ferretti, although it transcends that this is the comedian Christian Ahumada, who previously has already played several characters in the world of sports, among them, the TucaAntonio de Valdés, John Sutcliffe, or the Dog Bermudez.

Ahumada has been involved in programs of TUDN as The Close of Summer in the Copa America and the Pan american Games to Toronto in 2019.

Christian Martinoli is a mockery of the imitator of the Tuca Ferretti

The users were not the only ones to make negative comments about the participation of the imitator of the Tuca Ferretti, which appeared in TUDN during the match of the day 2 of the choose MX as the commentator Christian Martinoli also criticized the person who makes the character of the coach of the Tigers.

“The Tuca original not the fake you then get, is sad. Since it does not know that place is sad”, was the comment that made Martinoli respect to the imitator.

