Who is the man that has turned Jennifer Lawrence into a ballerina for “Red Sparrow” ?

This is where Kurt Froman came on the scene. Since 2010, the former dancer of the New York City Ballet worked as a dance teacher to the stars, among which Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis in Black Swanand Rooney Mara in Song to Song, released last year. With Jennifer Lawrence, a true novice of the classical dance, and its mission was to teach him a sequence of six minutes – choreographed by Justin Peck of the New York City Ballet – on the air The Bird of fire of Igor Stravinsky.

CINEMA – When Jennifer Lawrence has got the role of a ballerina of the Bolshoï that becomes intelligence officer with Russian in Red Sparrow she knew she was going to have to breathe the grace and self-confidence. Sacred by the Oscar of the best actress the actress is known for her clumsiness endearing, of which she has demonstrated in stumbling on stage at the Oscars in 2013, and at various crossings on the red carpet. She is therefore looking for a virtuoso of the movement to prepare for his character.

Red Sparrow, which will be released in France on 4 April, has received mixed reviews, although many journalists have stressed the interpretation of the young woman, and the sequence of The Bird of fire . The film represents a new chapter in the career of Kurt Froman past ballets classical ballet to Broadway before working for the big screen.

“Jennifer has had to learn a very large number of things, like any beginner dancer,” says Kurt Froman. “I wanted that every step is full of meaning, power and passion, and I knew able. It is a real go-getter.”

Before the start of the filming in Budapest, the actress trained for four hours per day, five days per week, for four months. Although these are the feet of Isabella Boylston, a principal dancer of the American Ballet Theatre that one way on the screen, she had to learn the entire choreography by heart, so that the illusion is total.

This Texan 41-year-old joined the New York City Ballet at the same time as his twin brother, Kyle, in 1995. It occurred sixty times, and has made a promising debut in the film Dance your life(2000) but was not satisfied on the creative front.

At the end of seven years, he left ballet for Broadway in 2002 and won a role in Movin’ Out, the musical comedy inspired by the songs of Billy Joel.

“This is where I began to feel an artist”, he says.

He was then forced to abandon the rehearsals of the musical comedy Come Fly Away (2009) after a sprained ankle, and spent several months in rehabilitation. During his first week of recovery, he sent an e-mail to Benjamin Millepied the New York City Ballet, for which Darren Aronofsky was entrusted with the choreography of Black Swan. The French dancer, who had a commitment to Paris, while the pre-production of the film began in New York, has suggested, therefore, that Kurt Froman prepares Mila Kunis and Natalie Portman.

Although it is reassembled on the boards of Broadway in 2015 An American in Parishe began to take an interest in the production side following the success of Black Swan. It is now estimated to have found its niche as a dance teacher and choreographer, and hopes to work one day with Ryan Gosling, who revealed a penchant surprise for the dance in The The Land.

“I have the impression to be an ambassador of my art”, he says. “Share this gift with people who are at the top of their art, and who accept to be naked is a huge responsibility.”

The coming months will also be marked by a step personal: he has to marry Anthony Autovino, his mate of long date, who works as an appraiser for a business in the building.

“It is the opposite of one another on many points,” he said. “It stabilizes and I think I relax.”