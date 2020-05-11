Who is the new boyfriend very sexy Sandra Bullock ?

1m88, hair salt-and-pepper, blue eyes… Bryan Randall, 49 years capsized the heart of the oscar winner Sandra Bullock. Elected most beautiful woman in the world by the magazine People in 2015, she would have finally found a man up to his level.

And yet, we do not believed in it more. Single since her divorce in 2010 with the tv presenter Jesse G. James, the actor had not yet displayed with a new boyfriend. In 2013, Sandra Bullock was confiding, moreover, in Entertainment Weekly on its happiness to live alone. “If a relationship happens that would be good. I don’t seem to miss much. Maybe one day… For now, my son is three years old, a age amazing. Four years is even more so. So if something happens, it’s great. But otherwise, I have enough to occupy me, ” said the actress.

But this time, in the arms of a beautiful photographer, she takes the leap. The couple would be met through the hiring of Bryan to take pictures of Louis, the son of the actress, on the occasion of his birthday at school. The two tourteraux formalize their relationship in the aftermath by organizing a “double date” with Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, at a party in Austin, Texas in July. On 6 August, it was also his +1 at the wedding of the latter.

Cindy Crawford as partner

Today photographer, the aesthete began as a fashion model since the early 90’s, campaigns for the house of Saint Laurent to a photo session with top model Lily Aldridge. It is in 2011, Bryan Randall mark more minds, thanks to a photo series entitled “opposites attract” for the magazine Harper’s BAZAAR Singapore. Blindfolded, hands tied behind the back… It was the time of the shoot, the boy toy the iconic Cindy Crawford.

Bryan, this bad boy

The father of a daughter aged 22 years, named Skylar, the model would have had a few problems with the law. According to the u.s. site Hollywood Lifehe was arrested in Portland for driving under the influence of drugs in 1988. But, absent at the time of the appointment with the judge, the bailer then two years of probation and is required to participate in a program evaluation to the alcohol. In 2012, he threatens his former neighbor for a story of dog excrement found in front of his building. But the charges against him were dropped. According to his brother, the mannequin would have been calmed for years : “It is clean for a long time “.

A father-in-law perfect

According to a source interviewed by Us Magazinethe bad boy is a magnet to children : “I’ve never met a kid who did not like him, ( … ) Sandra, Louis and Bryan to spend quiet evenings at home and everything is going very well. “. A source close to Sandra Bullock has also been expressed on the couple in the british edition of Closer : “Sandra says that Bryan is a great father with Skylar. She believes that everyone deserves a second chance and just wants everyone to accept. “

Today together for less than a year, the lovers would be passed to the next step : “Rendall has just moved in with Sandra. He kept his house, but for the moment they live together “. Actress oscar winner would be finally willing to remake his life.

