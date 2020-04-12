who is the new stepfather of Neymar is 22 years old?

The Fans

Mexico city / 12.04.2020 17:42:24





The mother of Neymar, Nadine Goncalves, made official his relationship with Tiago Ramos , 31 years younger than she, a piece of news that gave through their social networks, and which was taken in the best way for the player of the Paris Saint-Germain, who only wished to be happy.

“The unexplainable cannot be explained, it is lived”, was what he wrote to the mother of Neymar along with a photo with her new boyfriend.

Tiago Ramos came to be a footballeras played on the Rail of the Strength of the C Series of the Brasileirao; but better decided to get full on eSports, and currently belongs to 4k Easy Game, one of the most famous groups in Brazil.

The gamer presumes your social networks to your great physical appearance, as is a lover of the gymand , thanks to the thousands of followers that you have, this influencer has come to share part of their exercise routines.

But yes, Tiago’s not forget the love he had to football, since it also has shared his fanaticism for Real Madrid, like that perhaps do not share with Neymar, because in his accounts has shown photos at the Santiago Bernabeu.

A few months ago Tiago Ramos shared a picture next to Neymarto described as a person’s “fantastic”.

ZZM