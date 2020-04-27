Who is the quarterback that was signed by the New England Patriots?

Many wondered when were the New England Patriots to sign a quarterback after the departure of Tom Brady and although some thought that the Draft was going to be that time, ended up going seven rounds and not chose any QB among their selections.

What if it was time to give you the confidence to Jarrett Stidham and back it up with experience Brian Hoyer? Everything pointed to that, but this Sunday was surprised by the news of the journalist ESPN’s Adam Schefter announcing the signing, the Pats with the quarterback at Michigan State, Brian Lewerke.

Photo: Gettyimages.



The head coach Bill Belichick stated that the choice of a QB in the Draft was not planned, but that was giving for the election of the other teams. The arrival of Lewerke, in less than 24 hours the Pats also signed the quarterback from Louisiana Tech, J Mar Smith.

Yesterday, the Patriots signed J Mar Smith, QB of Louisiana Tech. There were 7 other teams trying to sign them after the draft. pic.twitter.com/l0VHdYljC3 — Heart Patriot (@PatsHeartMX)

April 26, 2020





Brian Lewerke, 23 years old, comes to the team from New England after playing three years in the state of Michigan, in the last two numbers were in decline and the best season occurred in 2017/18 when accumulated 2.793 yards and 20 passes of annotation.

In his last season (2019) their numbers were also not the best to haver 17 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and 3.079 yards. For now, the New England Patriots have four quarterbacks, but none ends to convince their fans.