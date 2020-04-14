who is Thomas Doherty, the interpreter of the seductive and mysterious new vampire Sebastian ?

A small new which is likely to make sensation ! Thomas Dohertyborn in 1995 in Edinburgh, Scotland, made a high-profile arrival in season 2 Legacies, fantasy series that captivates the nostalgic Buffy against the vampires and Harry Potter. This burst novel starts on SyFy on Tuesday, April 7, from 21 hours. In this spin-off of The Originals and Vampire Diariesthe actor plays Sebastian, a mysterious new vampire that will seduce Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), a daughter of Alaric Saltzman (Matt Davis). But who is really the actor ?

Thomas Doherty has started in a famous franchise of Disney

Thomas Doherty has more than one string to his bow. Indeed, if the young man is trained in theatre, comedy is not the only talent that he has mastered. It thus counts as one of its expertise the singing, but also various forms of dance, such as contemporary dance, hip-hop, jazz or ballet. All the qualities required to type in the eye of Disney. And this has borne fruit, because in 2016, after several auditions, the actor landed a decisive role, the one of Sean Matthews in the series The Lodge of the Disney Channel.

Continuing to work with Disney Channel, Thomas Doherty takes then the role of Harry Hook, the son of the famous pirate Captain Hook, the villain of Peter Pan in the movie Descendants 2released in 2017. Being a big success, the chain does not hesitate to order a third film, released in 2019, with always the actor in the casting. Thomas Doherty there was, in particular, a reply to Cameron Boyce, the young actor who died at the age of 20 years.

Thomas Doherty is the new Ian Somerhalder ?

After his adventure Descendants, Thomas Doherty has joined the cast of season 2 of Legacies. Thanks to its provision, it is quickly compared to Damon Salvatore, the blood-sucking of Vampire Diariesembodied on the screen by Ian Somerhalder. The fans see it as such as a certain physical resemblance between the two actors. Since then, the actor has not been idle as he played in the series High Fidelityat the side of Zoë Kravitz and clinched an important role in the reboot of Gossip Girl. Since February 2017, Thomas Doherty no longer a heart to take it because he is in a relationship with actress Dove Cameron, who he met on the set of Descendants 2.