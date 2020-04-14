Who is Tiago Ramos? Knows the boyfriend of the mother of Neymar

The mother of Neymar, Nadine Gonçalves, made public her relationship with Tiago Ramos, a young gamer of 22 years.

The news of the engagement caused a stir since Gonçalves he is 30 years older than him, and has also been given to know that the brazilian has had several relationships with men. But, besides that, what is known of him?

The young man, who is believed to come from the brazilian city of Pernambuco, is described as a model.

Was invited to the birthday of Neymar in Paris last February.

Ramos was described as a footballer promising when he played for a club called the Railway Athletic Club based in the city of Fortaleza at the beginning of his short career, he has also been qualified as a friend of Neymar.

Currently it is a player’s virtual football.

In December of 2017, Ramos posted a photo of him with Ronaldinho and wrote the following: “it Is magical.

“I am without words when it comes to describe this moment, but my face says it all, a lot of happiness and a lot of emotion. I am very happy to have met you”.

Nadine Goncalves and Tiago Ramos got to know his romane Sunday, April 12. The young brazilian, he wrote only “inexplicable”.

