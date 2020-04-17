Who wants to be a millionaire ? be back soon on TF1

Containment requires, TF1 will of deprogramming in deprogramming. And after you have decided to no longer offer the daily version of Seven to Eight in the late afternoon, the first string will not keep more than a few days, her entertainment replacement, The great gag reel at home, with Christophe Beaugrand and Karine Ferri.

According to Puremediasit is then Who wants to be a millionaire ?with Camille Combal, who will make his big return in new. The presenter of TF1 will offer a version confined to the broadcast beacon of the first channel, from his home. A celebrity will be received virtually, while remaining in it and will be able to earn money for a charity.

Good news for fans of the concept, since Who wants to be a millionaire ? has not been broadcast on TF1 from June 2019. After taking the result of Jean-Pierre Foucault in January 2019, six months later, in an interview with the ParisCamille Combal had explained that it had a back to school “too busy“to continue the daily.

M-C. C