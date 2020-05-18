Who wants to be a millionaire : Valérie Damidot extremely disappointed after a pass missed, she made her mea culpa

Friday, may 15 on TF1, Valérie Damidot participated in Who wants to be a millionaire at home. The moderator has failed in his quest for the jackpot, and has made his mea culpa to the antenna.

For the past few weeks, Camille Combal has decided to offer a chance (additional) to the celebrities to participate in “the war effort” to combat the epidemic of coronavirus, or other important causes during this difficult period. By launching Who wants to be a millionaire at homethe facilitator allows every night of the week with personalities such as Tomer Sisley (who has pissed off the viewers last night), Franck Dubosc, Mimie Mathy, Michèle Bernier or even Alessandra Sublet to win are donated to associations. Back in the plateau this week following the déconfinement, Camille Combal welcomed (always for video) Valérie Damidot this Friday night. The former presenter of D&Co on M6, since gone to the competitor TF1, was trying its luck to increase the prize pool for the Foundation for women. Missed.

“It is not a beautiful party”

After you have struggled on a question she had the answer since the beginning and messed up two jokers, Valérie Damidot has wanted to go franco on the following question. Unfortunately, this excess of confidence in him was fatal, the turning at the threshold… of 1.000€ of gains. A sum quite low compared to what the other candidates have won before, and that has clearly affect the morale of the facilitator/candidate. After the pout, she has made her mea culpa : “I ask you to forgive me the women’s Foundation“, she started. “It is not a nice part“, she answered when Camille Combal tried to comfort her… before attempting to bribe his colleague : “It has only to do as if we had not done and then you tell me to rest another question“tried Valérie Damidot. Unfortunately this has not been enough to overthrow the integrity of Camille Combal, who was comforted by recalling that the other candidates before she had placed the pot above the 80.000€.