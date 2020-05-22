Who wants to the villa of 566 m2 of Justin Bieber in Beverly Hills ?

“I think I want to sell my house in Beverly Hills, who wants it ?” This Friday, October 11, Justin Bieber has shared a special announcement on his account Instagram. The canadian singer decided to sell his home located in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Beverly Hills, in Los Angeles. The artist has shared a series of photographs of interiors, accompanied by captions surprising. “I’m going to sell with all the furniture,” he wrote. Make an offer.”

The said remains of 566 m2, built in 1930, has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a cinema room, a wine cellar and an infinity pool. On Instagram, the 119 million subscribers to the singer have been able to discover the very (im)personal decoration of the house, adorned with objects from the collaboration between the street artist KAWS and Sesame Street.

As a reminder, the young married man, 25 years of age has purchased this property seven months ago, in march, for the modest sum of $ 8.5 million, which is 7.5 million euros, as reported in the Los Angeles Times. This would be a simple hoax ? Or the couple – who celebrated his second wedding on the 30th of September in South Carolina – is there really a new cocoon to start its new life ?