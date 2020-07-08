Who was Artemisia Gentileschi, the protagonist of the Doodle of today

Those who have had the opportunity to connect to Google today, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 will surely have noticed the new Doodle prepared by the search enginewho has decided to celebrate the painter Artemisia Gentileschi on the anniversary of his birthday.

Born July 8, 1593 in Rome, Artemisia Lomi Gentileschi was a painter of the caravaggio schoolbut it is known to all, even for his life.

The his most important work, “Susanna and the Elders”it was the centre of a debate between experts because initially it was attributed to the father, also a painter, but later it was discovered that it was painted by Susanna in the year 10 of the next century, when he was only seventeen years old.

Especially in this period of history, the topics covered by the Artemisia are particularly current as in most of the depictions of the protagonists were women, which at the time were forced to deal with prejudices. In 1616, she became the first woman to be accepted at the academy of Drawing of Florence.

Dates back to 1611 and the most tragic of his life, that was also in the years to come. Agostino tassi, her master, taking advantage of the absence of the father, humbled her. The Deal was at the centre of a process that saw him condemned, but which outraged even unjustly, the reputation of the Artemisia, which was considered to life, a little good.

As we read in the information of Doodleto draw it was Helene Leroux, who in the Q&A she hopes to inspire people with his design.