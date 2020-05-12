who will be number 1 in the charts ?

All the artists are trying to snatch the first place of the charts. But where are the singer Beyoncé and rapper Nicki Minaj ?

The pieces from Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj are dancing the whole planet. But that the two superstars will win first place in the charts ? MCE explains to you all.

All artists seek only one thing : reach the first place in the album charts. But the competition is often fierce !

The evidence with Megan The Stallion and Doja Cat ! While the two artists are doing dance millions of people, they shoot the wad !

In fact, the two young women use the same strategy for climbing to the top of the podium. And the least we can say is that the scores are pretty tight !

The reason for this ? All the two have done call of the great stars of the landscape musical american. Yes, this is from Beyoncé to Megan The Stallion, with their song ” Savage “.

And Nicki Minaj featuring with Doja Cat, with their blockbuster ” Say So “. Moreover, these two pieces carton on the application trend TikTok !

But then, that Beyoncé or Nicki Minaj will get the first position in the charts ? According to Billboard, one of the two leads in the same boat !

Beyoncé is in the lead

If the results can not yet be final, Billboard can still watch the statistics of artists Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj.

And the least we can say is that Queen Bey seems to dethrone the queen self-proclaimed of american rap with a great success !

In fact, her single “Savage” in featuring with artist Megan The Stallion exceeds their competitors thanks to streams !

However, the disk of Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat wants to be much more popular on the radio. But much less in the streams…

Then, Beyoncé has all her chances to finish first place in the charts of the Hot 100. Moreover, this would not be his first success !

Yes, the darling of Jay-Z has already the first position… ten times.

