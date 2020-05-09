Who will be the new Superman after Henry Cavill ?

It is the central character of DC Comics. Superman represents something in the collective imagination, more than any actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Yes but that’s it. When an Iron Man very well cast, has managed to propel the MCU to the summits, Superman has never really taken off. Hard to say if it is the fault of the movies or Henry Cavill, but one would tend to think that the fault is at least shared. The actor has taken his distance, checking in especially to play the main role in The Witcher on Netflix. Now, if DC Comics has not officially announced her departure, rumors are insistent. To the extent that one even begins to look for his replacement.

A Superman used to the role ?

It is a name that often crops up among fans and even among some scholars : Tyler Hoechlin. A actor past by Teen Wolf, but mostly by Supergirl, the series of the CW where he played… Superman. He has been interviewed on the subject.

I wasn’t aware of that. This is very, very flattering. I appreciate the support of the fans. Who knows ? You never know what can happen in this world.

Either he can’t talk about it, or the information has no solid basis for the moment. But after all, why not him ? It is rather persuasive to the screen in this role. But it is difficult though to imagine in such a prime role. And if it is him that saved the DCEU ? If successful, they would be well also to recover Grant Gustin, who is without doubt the best Flash today.

For the little story, in Shazam, it is originally Henry Cavill who was to appear at the end and start discussing in the canteen. In the end, it is the stuntman Ryan Handley who played this scene, without that you can’t see his face. One thing is for sure, it is not him who will take over this role.