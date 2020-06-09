who will be the next to Karen Gillan ?

According to the rumors, Karen Gillan would have the first role in the next Pirates of the Caribbean. But what other actors will be at his side?

Karen Gillan should be headlining the next Pirates of the Caribbean. If the question of the return of Johnny Depp poses, on also wonder what other actors will be present? Normally the franchise would like to do a reboot.

That said reboot said the new characters and the new actors. But who will be the next pirates? For the moment, what we know about Karen Gillan will be displayed. After playing Nebula in the Guardians of the Galaxy, here it is pirate.

Disney wanted a cast that is more feminine. But Johnny Depp could also be present for the apparitions. It must be said that Pirates of the Caribbean without Johnny Depp it is a bit like a pirate without a boat.

But hey, for the time being, Disney has nothing confirmed. It will have to wait for a press release from the group as to what will be the next actors in the film. But some actors in the MCU would be perfect for playing pirates!

Pirates of the Caribbean: the actors of the MCU in the next film?

It is not necessary to forget that now, Disney owns the MCU. All of a sudden the actors playing in the Marvel movies could easily be found in a film like Pirates of the Caribbean. But that would be perfect for the role?

One would imagine, for example, a very good actor of Thor Chris Hemsworth at the prow of a boat. With his build, his eyes ocean blue, and his hair blond, he has the ideal look to play a pirate solitaire!

Plenty of players could be quite at the level. We also think about Danai Gurira. In Black Panther, she played Okoye. A woman who could join the cast of Disney. The one that plays a warrior fierce would be a perfect pirate!

For the moment we, therefore, do not know large things for the next Pirates of the Caribbean. We don’t even know yet the release date! All that is known is that the teams are working on the scenario. It will therefore still have to wait!