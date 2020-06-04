who will be the sweetheart of the hero in the film of Matt Reeves ?

While The Batman must come out in 2021, we still don’t know who will play the sweetheart of the hero bat

For the past several months, the rumors are rife about the next Batman. We already know, and have been so for some time now, the bat flying is going to be played by Robert Pattinson. What about his sweetheart in the film ? MCE gives you his suppositions.

As Dom Juan, the fans DC know that the masked hero is a studly and knows how to charm the damsels in distress. But also the one that did not need his help. Given that Catwoman is part of his course in many Comics. Not to forget Lois Lane, Bekka, or Rachel Dawes.

But in the project of Matt Reeves, we do not yet know who will succeed to make them fall Batman under his charm. Whether it is character or the actress who will fill this role.

While we would have loved to see Marion Cotillard do it, this is unfortunately impossible. Given that she has already played the “rival” of Bruce in Batman. On the other hand, Halle Berry could well be called for this task.

The actress has been a flop playing Catwoman there are several years. So why not give him a chance to burnish his “image” playing new the pussy thief ? While the play the girlfriend of the bat flying in the next Matt Reeves ?

What a sweetheart to the Batman of Matt Reeves ?

Another actress would be perfect for this role. She would delight in any case fans of Robert Pattinson and Twilight. We are of course speaking of Kristen Stewart. Many would dream to revisit the couple formed by the beautiful and the vampire in a different format.

Finally, if we rely on the age of the main actor of Batmanwe could also think about Selena Gomez. The singer could finally play a ” big ” role in a successful film and fulfils perfectly the role of Rachel Dawes.

The wildest could also consider to Zazie Beetz. It is playing the girlfriend’s imaginary Joker Todd Philips. Given that the film of the latter, and that of Matt Reeves, would have a link according to the rumors, this could stick. All the more that such a situation would get out the clown crazy its hinges, and we would be a magnificent battle.

In short, many actresses could play the role of the sweetheart of Batman. Remains to be seen if our assumptions stick and if we had reason to think about the women mentioned. Answer by a few months.

Tags : batman – Batman sweetheart – Batman Hale Berry – Halle Berry – kristen stewart – mce – robert pattinson – selena gomez – Zazie Beetz