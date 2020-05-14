Who will be the villains in the next Batman movie with Robert Pattinson ?

Now that we know that Robert Pattinson will embody Bruce Wayne / Batman in the next film dedicated to the darker vigilantes, one question is on everyone’s lips in Gotham : who will he face ? Commissioner Gordon has led the investigation…

The Batmanthe next film Matt Reeves (The Planet of the Apes, Cloverfield), has already lived many adventures. Initiated in 2014, the project has seen the departure of Ben Affleck in 2017, while the latter had assumed the mantle of the Dark Knight since too under-estimated Batman v Superman. It was then decided to take a bit younger. A time referred to, Kit Harrington (Jon Snow in Game of Thrones) will have finally been chosen. Last may, it was Robert Pattinson, who was announced to portray the Cape Crusader in the film expected in 2021. A choice necessarily criticized.

After all, how a guy, who, as Cedric Diggory, he only managed 13 seconds in the face of Voldemort in Harry Potter and the goblet of Fire is going to do to survive in Gotham ? So ok, in Twilightit was a vampire, and Batman was inspired by bats, so it’s dark, it’s gothic, it can make it… In real life, Pattinson has long free movies for teens, running with success in films indie. Moreover, it is his / her performance in Good Time that would have convinced Matt Reeves to entrust him with the keys of the Batmobile, as evidenced by this tweet :

And we also know that it is going to have to confront them, even if in one case, we think that there will be more reconciliation than confrontation, physical…

Claws out

After Geeks WorldWideMatt Reeves would have expected not one, not two, not three, not five, not six, but FOUR villains in The Batman ! And the ads that had appeared in the castings say more, especially for Catwoman. Halle Barry does not resume the role, much to the relief of the world. To stick with the age of Robert Pattinson who will play Bruce Wayne, the actress candidate will have between twenty and thirty after the announcement.

The one that we would love to see in the role : with its legendary holding a piece of leather, and her whip, Catwoman is a role that would fit like a glove to Eva Green. But Selina Kyle and Bruce Wayne loves to play the cat and the bat in their love-hate relationship complicated, we wonder if Kristen Stewart would not be the ideal candidate… No, but seriously, look :

The most beautiful costume of Gotham

What is it that has four legs, but no nose ? You are left to think about it, and returned it in the end of the article 😉

The march of the emperor of crime

He had stolen the spotlight from Michael Keaton in the very, very dark Batman : The Challenge of Tim Burton. The machiavellian Penguin would return in the film from Matt Reeves. Described as “small, obese, long nose and using umbrellas as weapons”, the role will clearly not be the most glamorous of the casting. Set aside for the trilogy The Dark KnightThe Penguin should be presented in a realistic manner, specialized in the traffic of weapons and irascible at best.

The one that we would love to see in the role : not easy to pass, after Danny DeVito, whose physical corresponded perfectly with that of the Penguin. But this film dates from 1992. With the progress of the make-up and special effects, it will be easier for an actor to blend into the role. And as Matt Reeves has signed two strands of the recent trilogy The Planet of the Apes, in which the chimpanzee Caesar is played by Andy Serkis, the actor with a thousand faces and a specialist in gender roles, this could be a track, no ? With The Penguin, could he offer us a new service to the Gollum in The Lord of the Rings ?

The villain who is going to catch fire Gotham

Less known than the other, so with a role that we imagine more in withdrawal, Firefly should also be part of the story. He is a pyromaniac, which, according to the announcement “will attempt to start fires in all places of which he was deprived during his childhood as an orphan“. Sacred program. With a costume flame retardant in the comics, and bringing a mask, the role is a little more generic, and would clearly not be a headliner.

The one that we would love to see in the role : for the joke, one would like to see Nathan Fillion, just because he played in a series of Joss Whedon (Buffy, The Avengers), which was called precisely Firefly. But the announcement speaking once again of a player between the twenties and the thirties, no chance that this will happen. On the other hand one has another idea. Firefly loves to put the fire everywhere : does that remind you of a certain Daenerys Targaryen ? We sign direct to Emilia Clarke !

So, what is it that has four legs and no nose ?

The Sphinx, of course ! The Riddler, The riddler, Edward Nygma, Edward Nashton… Multiple identities for the one who wears costumes green decorated with question marks, and speaks so in guessing that it sounds like the father Fouras of Fort Boyard. He never forgets to leave a riddle for Batman to that the avenger can catch it (nice), and we had not seen the cinema since the interpretation of Jim Carrey in the, let’s say, particular Batman Forever. It also would be one of the nasty program The Batman. The film being advertised as more turned up on the investigations of Batman (as in the comic cult A Long Halloween), his taste for the mystery and the clues would make an ideal main villain of the film.

The one that we would love to see in the role : it would have to be an actor capable of delivering a guessing game, and take an arrogant air… Is that Jim Parsons, unforgettable Sheldon Cooper The Big Bang Theory, would not be perfect ? But if he excels in the registry of a comic, would it have the shoulders to become a super villain on the big screen ? So we think of another genius of crime : Moriarty, the enemy legendary Sherlock Holmes. And Andrew Scott has played wonderfully well in the british series Sherlock.

You will still have to wait until 2021 before they can discover The Batman on our screens. But with the promise to see the Dark Knight face all these villains, we cannot wait to return to Gotham ! “TO THE BATMOBILE” !

Source : Geeks WorldWide