who will sign the tube of the summer of 2020 ?

One of the last big hits of the summer, it was Slowly. Launched in 2017, This piece of pop-reggaeton played by the puerto rican Luis Fonsi and Ramon Luis Ayala Rodriguez, known as Daddy Yankee, has made the tour of the world. To such an extent that the clip of this song was the first that have reached three million views on Youtube. The following year, in 2018, the song that we heard everywhere, it was Djadja by Aya Nakamura.

A dancing rhythm, and words of light

The tubes of summer have some things in common and the essential ingredients of the recipe. “It requires a rhythm of dance because in the summer, we love to dance and party. It is also necessary that the words are light, no worries, talking about love, dating, flirting, holiday,” explains Jean-Marie Potiez, co-author of the book 101 summer hits.

But the uses have changed. For a very long time, the tubes were hammered into all radios. Today, the music that is mostly consumed in the platforms of streaming, where one click is enough to change the song. It is for this reason that in the past year, several pieces stood out, such as The Balance of your Angèle, or Pookie by Aya Nakamura. It is likely, therefore, that the several tubes of the summer of 2020.

This could be Habibi of Kendji Girac according to Jean-Marie Potiez, or Stupid Love Lady Gaga. Chromaticathe album , the singer released at the end of may, has already sold 300,000 copies.