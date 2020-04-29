Who would like to play alongside dicaprio and deniro ?

Like a majority of hollywood stars, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro have launched a big fundraising campaign for the disadvantaged populations during this period of global crisis. “Bob and I are going to be at the poster of a film titled” Killers of the Flower Moon “. If you’ve ever wondered what it felt like to be able to work with the great Martin Scorsese, this is your chance, ” said Leo on Instagram. The operation is completely unheard-of : among the campaign donors charity of the #AllInChallenge, following the draw, a winner or a winning will not only have the opportunity to lunch with the two holy monsters of the cinema. But as a bonus, he or she will have the chance to land a role in the film. A unique living experience and an opportunity to seize absolutely for all those who wish to make their first steps in the film industry. It should be noted that all of the profits from this campaign will be donated to charities that provide meals to the needy during the confinement. So who’s going to try his luck ?