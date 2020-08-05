Derrick Favors is owed an apology

A mass quarantine in Orlando is not how Derrick Favors envisioned spending his 29th birthday, and the unusual circumstances turned downright miserable after a Pelicans follow in July.

New Orleans’s rookies reportedly sang “Comfortable Birthday” to Favors after follow on July 15, and the veteran middle then went to the group’s meal room to take pleasure in a cake that had been procured, in keeping with Yahoo Sports activities’ Chris Haynes. However there was no cake to be discovered when Favors arrived. A sweet-toothed bandit could also be on the unfastened within the NBA bubble.

Favors’s birthday woes went from dangerous to worse following the cake incident. New Orleans reportedly tried to present Favors an order of cupcakes the following day, however just one remained within the group fridge after the Pelicans’ meal room went unguarded for a time period. Does somebody have a vendetta in opposition to Favors? Is that this a prank gone too far? Maybe Favors would commerce a birthday deal with for a Pelicans playoff look, however for now, it has been a rotten time in Orlando for the veteran middle. Somebody owes Favors a cake ASAP.

How Tyrann Mathieu emerged as one of the most prominent voices among athlete activists.. … MLB rookies are experiencing some strange career debuts … Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is using his platform in Orlando to shed light on social justice and racism.

Colorado State is investigating alleged violations of its COVID-19 protocol within the football program. …Albert Pujols is one homer away from tying Willie Mays on the all-time list. …Shohei Ohtani isn’t expected to pitch again in 2020. … Fulham is back in the Premier League after an extra-time aim vs. Brentford.

Greater than 100 individuals have died following an explosion in Beirut. … COVID-19 remains “widespread” in the United States, per Dr. Deborah Birx. … Microsoft is in talks to accumulate the social media app TikTok. … Miley Cyrus hinted at a potential new album.

