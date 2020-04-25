Why Alejandro Vela “faced” and invited Bonilla to go to Panama?

Enrique Bonilla it is not precisely a manager’s charismatic, he had to say and said. The president of the League MX has an “enemy” more within football and that is the brother of Carlos Vela, Alexander, who expressed his discomfort by suggesting that after the removal of the Ascent MX, players that do not have quality to be in Mexico, go to play Panama.

His statements were not very accurate during an interview for The Last Word when he was questioned about the players who will not be able to find a place in the League of Development by the age limit.

“If they have the quality, you will find space or you can go to Panama or to where your quality leads to be hired”, said Bonilla, who perhaps forgot that he was the president of the Ascent MX.

“IF YOU HAVE QUALITY, CAN FIND SPACE (LIGA MX); OR YOU CAN GO TO PANAMA, WHERE HIS QUALITY TO LEAD”#LUPenCasa @ruubenrod posed to Enrique Bonilla the near future for players who could not follow the Ascent MX, and this was said by the president of the League MX: pic.twitter.com/LMAnFRAXR8 — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) April 24, 2020

Faced with this situation, the older brother of Carlos who plays for Deer Merida, questioned Bonilla on Twitter about whether it also would go on to direct in Panama, having left to die the Ascent MX.

“And you, mr. Bonilla, who was president of the Ascent MX, and could not with the package (or not wanted) Are you also going to look for work in Panama, or where their ability to take you?”, take it.

And you, mr. Bonilla, who was the president of the @AscensoBBVAMX and could not with the package(or not wanted) also goes to find work in Panama, or where their ability to take??? @ruubenrod @FOXSportsMX https://t.co/gxoScv5EEP — alejandro vela (@alexvelag11) April 24, 2020

The statements of Bonilla have been echoed by other Twitter accounts and could result in claims against directors in the following days.

Players from First Division to believe that they are not affected by the disappearance of the League of Ascent, wait until they renegotiate the contract down and say “and if you don’t like it, go to Panama” #GuardenEsteTuit — San Cadilla #QuédateEnCasilla (@SanCadilla) April 24, 2020

In addition to those who will join us in the Ascent MX, Bonilla is not well seen by several players of Veracruz who still expect that the Mexican Football Federation and the Liga MX for them to get the money that they owe for debts acquired after the disenrollment from the Tibu.