why all the world the flame suddenly to the release of Britney Spears ?

The latest videos TikTok star were in agitation, the fan community of Britney Spears and revived the hashtag FreeBritney.

Free Britney, yes, but of what ? Britney Spears is the under the supervision of more than a decade, which means that it has not been in control of their finances during the last 12 years. The campaign #FreeBritney is essentially an attempt of the community of fan of the release. One remembers that Britney has lived very difficult times at the end of the year 2000 and has been admitted twice to a psychiatric service in the year 2008. After his second internment, Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has asked for a temporary guardianship, which is then made permanent. According to court documents, Britney’s father has the power to do business in your name. You can also sell your property, file for orders of prohibition of approach and to avoid that people visit. Each purchase made by Britney must also be recorded in reports that are reviewed by the court each year.

The fans want to free Britney from his tutelage Fans have argued for guardianship to control and manipulate Britney, but a study of three months by the los Angeles Times no evidence has been found suggesting that he had been injured by the agreement. The law expert told the los ANGELES Times that the guardianship was an unusual occurrence for someone so young and productive of Britney, and are typically designed for seniors and people with mental disabilities of which they have no possibility of recovery. Related Post: Jennifer Lawrence : Her honeymoon luxury at the other end of the world Despite this, in may of this year, the conservatorship Britney has been extended until the month of August 2020. Some fans have launched a petition which has been signed by 60,000 people free Britney so that she can have her own attorney at the guardianship of the cases. The petition says : “After four world tours with waterfalls in flight and surrounded by fire, we can certainly say that Britney is very healthy for the management of their money for food and clothing.“