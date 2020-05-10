Why are the fans of Lady Gaga are they angry with Billie Eilish ?

She is unquestionably the artist of the year. Revelation pop underground, Billie Eilish is old than only 19 years old and she is already a part of the largest sellers of disks in the world. It is thanks to her hit “bad guy” that the us is made known. The embodiment of a generation Z disenchanted that challenges all the stereotypes in question, Billie Eilish is distinguished by its rejection of the star system and the hyper-sexualization of pop singers. In short, a personality that does some good in the music industry and beloved of all… Of all really ? Yesterday, a hashtag began to flourish on the social networks : #BillieEilishIsOverParty. That hashtag takes a model already known on Twitter, “is over party” which often means that a celebrity has committed a faux pas and that his detractors are celebrating his fall, gross. Then that could make Billie Eilish so that its end is celebrated ? The young singer is very popular has tackled an artist even more popular than it : Lady Gaga. In an interview for the magazine Variety, we can see the teenager, accompanied by her brother decide about the looks worn during ceremonies american musical. His brother asks if the iconic dress in meat Gaga, in 2010, was at the Grammy Awards, the young artist meets a “Yikes”, understand “Yuck”.

An affront to one of the queens of pop that doesn’t pass. Fans of the Mother Monster was quick to take Billie Eilish to party. The fanbase blames him for criticizing a great artist from the top of its 17 years, and insists on the fact that she might not be who she is and adopt the style that she wants without the impact that has had Lady Gaga on the culture and fashion. Conversely, the majority of people find this outpouring of hate unjustified : “Wait you’re going down Billie because she’s not like a dress made of MEAT which is totally legitimate, or am I dreaming ? but this network makes you crazy,” complains one user. Others include the reaction of Billie Eilish due to his veganism.

The two main concerned are, of course, not commented on this debate. One thing is certain, ten years after, the looks of Lady Gaga are still controversial.