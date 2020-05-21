Why Beyonce and Ariana Grande are part of his rant ⋆ StarMag.com

Lana Del Rey has had enough criticism as it is unfounded. She decided to push a rant on Instagram.

Lana Del Rey has many detractors. The singer has his own musical universe, which unsettles some. It is then often targeted by critics. Several users have complained that he has to make glamour to domestic violence.

It is on his account Instagram this Thursday, may 21, the singer did not hesitate to reveal the background of his thought.

Now that Doja Cat, Ariana [Grande], Camila [Cabello], Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj, and Beyoncé have been in the top charts with songs about being sexy, don’t wear clothes, bai***, to deceive, etc, and then I get back to sing […] without being crucified or accused of making the abuse glamour ?

The output media may not be pleasing to her sisters. The artist, 34-year-old went on to say :

With all of the topics that women are finally allowed to explore […] I think it is pathetic that my tiny exploration lyrical recounting in detail my roles, passive or submissive in my relationships, has often told people that I set back women hundreds of years back.

Anti-feminist ?

Ahead of the attacks, Lana Del Rey has made it clear that it was not against the feminists.

That the things are clear, I am not anti-feminist, but there must be a place in feminism for women who look and act like me. The kind of women who say no but the men hear yes, the kind of women who are descended without mercy, because they are authentic […] the kind of women who see their own stories and their own voice, their be confiscated by women or strong men who hate women.

According to her, the topics she evokes in her songs happen to many women.