Why Beyoncé and Jay-Z have they made their own bottle of champagne for the Golden Globes ?

The 77th edition of the Golden Globes, held on Sunday, January 5, in Beverly Hills, we will – among others – the coronation of Joaquin Phoenix and his satuette for best actor for Jockerjokes of Brad Pitt during his acceptance speech for the Golden Globe for best actor in a supporting role in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019), and the acclamation of Michelle Williams after a powerful speech on the right to abortion. And then there was Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who decided to bring their own bottles to the dinner of the ceremony.

In the video, the joke of Brad Pitt at the Golden Globes 2020

Champagne staff and late arrival

In a tweet from the journalist Los Angeles TimeAmy Kaufman, we see a man pretend to be the bodyguard of the couple, holding in his hands two bottles of champagne Armand de Brignac according to the website of the magazine People, recognizable by their design foil and metallic – gold, silver or pink.

The first question that comes to mind is the following : serves as one of the bad champagne at the dinner of the Golden Globes ? Nobody knows. What we do know, however, is that Jay-Z has bought in 2014 the american group Sovereign Brands, the exclusive distributor of the brand Armand de Brignac. Subtle way, therefore, enjoy a champagne class hotels, the prices of which vary from 250 to 800 euros the bottle, and promote it.

At these Golden Globes 2020, the torque is generally not gone unnoticed. Thanks to their sensational entrance, first. Named in the category of best original song for Spiritin The Lion King (2019), Beyoncé has arrived to the ceremony late, with her husband, in the middle of the introductory speech by actress Kate McKinnon. The tweet from Amy Kaufman shows them standing behind the guests sitting with his eyes glued to the stage, awaiting the end of the speech to reach their seat. This entry in the field has hoisted the singer on trend Twitter world during the evening.



Beyoncé is also distinguished by his dress, a model for Schiaparelli Haute Couture signed Daniel Roseberry, very high-cut at the neckline, in silk crepe black cut on the bias, with short gold mesh woven.