Why Beyoncé has denied that Cardi B publishes their collaboration ?

In 2017, Cardi B and Beyoncé have recorded a collaboration, but the title was never released. In case, the indiscretions of a sound engineer.

In 2017, we passed a featuring at the top, between a Cardi B in full boom, and a rare appearance from Beyoncé. Because even if the information of the collaboration has been disclosed, the piece, itself, was never released. And it’s Beyoncé herself who vetoed the bill. The producer J White Did It, which has brought together the two artists spoke on the subject, relayed by 20 minutes.

“Three years ago I did sing Beyoncé with Cardi, and it has gone wrong, because the information has been shared online. I was as excited as everyone else. I was sitting quiet, then I look at the Internet, and it had been leaked”. The position Beyoncé is radical : if the information has leaked, the song will not come out. In fact, the artist, a master in the art of communication, holds necessarily to keep a surprise around each of his appearances. It, broke, has, therefore, been swept away.

“Wet” Beyoncé and Cardi B will never leave

But who is the author of this leak ? A certain Michael Ashby, a sound engineer, which was unveiled during a story Instagram : “Cardi B ft. Beyoncé Demo”, with a picture of his mixing software. It only took a handful of minutes before the information is in the hands of social networks and accounts fans (very active) two artists who have spread the rumor.

And even if Michael Ashby has renewed his apologies several times to the singer, Beyoncé has remained radial : the piece will not come out. The collaboration would obviously be called “Wet” and doesn’t seem ready to come out.

