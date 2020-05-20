Why Beyoncé has denied that Cardi B publishes their collaboration ?

In 2017, we passed a featuring at the top, between a Cardi B in full boom, and a rare appearance from Beyoncé. Because even if the information of the collaboration has been disclosed, the piece, itself, was never released. And it’s Beyoncé herself who vetoed the bill. The producer J White Did It, which was attended by the 2 artists, spoke on the subject, relayed by 20 minutes.

“3 years ago I did sing Beyoncé with Cardi, and it has gone wrong, because the information has been shared online. I was as excited as everyone else. I was sitting quiet, and then I look on the Internet, and the information had been leaked “. The position of Beyoncé was radical : if the information has leaked, the song will not come out.

In fact, the artist, a master in the art of communication, holds necessarily to keep a surprise around each of his appearances. It, broke, has, therefore, been swept away.

But who is the author of this leak ? A certain Michael Ashby, a sound engineer, which was unveiled during a story Instagram : “Cardi B ft. Beyoncé Demo”, with a picture of his mixing software. It only took a handful of minutes before the information is in the hands of social networks and accounts fans (very active) two artists who have spread the rumor.

And even if Michael Ashby has renewed his apologies several times to the singer, Beyoncé has remained radial : the piece will not come out. The collaboration would have obviously had to call it “Wet” and doesn’t seem ready to come out.