why Britney Spears-she appeared in the series ?

Over the nine seasons of How I Met Your Motherthe series has been able to settle among the great classics of television. A feat which follows in the wake of the Friends and must, in particular, much to Neil Patrick Harris / Barney Stinson. The use of recurring stars popular, thanks to caméos on one or more episodes has also played a major role in the aura of the series. Dozens of celebrities are included in this list. For a part, they are absolutely unknown outside of the United States. But Heidi Klum, Katy Perry, Enrique Iglesias, Jennifer Lopez, Bryan Cranston, and of course Britney Spears has an international aura.

Britney Spears unforgettable Abby

The singer will remain without a doubt the one that will have the most to mark the history of the series. She played Abby, the receptionist, Stella, with whom Ted will have a long-term relationship. Obsessed by Ted, it will come out with him, before looking at Barney. And then, in turn, she will want to take revenge on the two men. The result, entertaining the possible, has allowed fans of Britney Spears to discover it in a different light.

At the time, it is itself, through its team, who had contacted the team of How I Met Your Mother. Fan of the series, she dreamed of her small cameo. The authors have even thought for one moment to entrust to him the role of Stella herself. His presence in the team has seriously complicated the recruitment at the time, the actresses fearing that he would disappear to the profit of the singer.

If the show runners have been very satisfied with its performance as an actress, Britney Spears has also helped to significantly improve the audience figures of the series. At the time, rumors of cancellation circulated the same. So it is with Britney Spears that Ted has finally met his woman…