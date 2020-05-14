Why celebrities are obsessed by Theragun – and you will be too

It is this state of mind that led to the launching by four new devices for therapy by percussion. The first thing you need to know? They are silent.

“The noise has been a constant battle for us,” explains Dr. Wersland. “With this new series, we have created a brushless motor, driven by magnets. Because it is driven by magnets and not by gears which grind on each other, it buzzes. And the magnets are close together, as you create more power. When you drive in your body, the motor accelerates to meet this force so now you have no more delay. The engine is quieter, the products are lighter and just a little smaller. “

The new line of percussive presents the Pro, Elite, First and Mini. “The Mini fits in your handbag and is durable, powerful and quiet,” notes Dr. Wersland. “I used it at the airport in Dallas and nobody knew what I was doing. I made it on the plane and I made my flexors of the hip, and you couldn’t hear it!” The models Pro and Elite both have the Bluetooth technology that allows you to connect the device to an application, and the application communicates with the device screen. The application also collects data about your steps throughout the day and your heart rate via any application of complementary health that you use, which then informs your Theragun to create a special protocol for you, and runs the unit from your phone.

“Which is cool and convenient is that if you go back just a race and that it is the first, two or three times you use the product, the product of the application will guide you through the muscles to use during your course: how long to use it, the pressure to be applied, the frequency with which you have to use the attachment to use,” says Dr. Wersland. “This is really the next step for us as a company of technology and of well-being to integrate this new technology really smart and useful one and apply it to these products of well-being that we have. We have so many people around the world who use our products, but a Lot of their questions are like: “My feet hurt or my knees hurt after a run, what do I do? We now have access to these protocols. “

Which brings us back to that original intention to put a Theragun in the hands of all those who need it. But there is another thing that the Dr. Wersland wants you to know: if you are intimidated by this, you should really try it.

“For us, to bring the people under the gun convinces them is really what it is. There is nothing on the planet that makes you feel this way, and there’s something about this that this fact”, explains Dr. Wersland. “I had a wheel of patient suffering from cerebral palsy games Crossfit. She had her legs tied to his wheelchair because if she steals, her knees déplieraient and will be raised up because his quads were so tight. It was the first time I had worked on any person suffering from cerebral palsy, so I said: “I’m going to let you do it, and I’ll show you what to do. At the time it was finished, she had tears in her eyes and said that she had never experienced relief like that, but she was really worried because his legs were painful and even the touch was sometimes too much. She is now a spokesperson for us.

“I’ve lived so many times,” he continued. “But I say, if you’re worried, give it a try.”

If you want to try a Theragun by yourself, shop the new line below!