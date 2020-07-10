Why Charlize Theron has no interest to get away with it at this time

Charlize Theron is single and has no interest to mingle.

For an interview with E! Scott Tweedie, The old guard The actress has made the point on his love life or, by his choice, his / her absence.

“I truly believe that women … really make that happen for ourselves,” said Scott in exclusivity the recipient of an Oscar for 44 years. “And I think that this idea of relationships, sometimes we approach… or the society deals with them in the sense of” obviously, this is something you need and that you want to.” And it really has not been the case for me. ”

Charlize has recently made the headlines after putting an end to rumors that she had almost married the actor and director Sean Penn during their courtship. She said to those who gave The Howard Stern Show the rumors of an engagement were “such bulls – t” because they were “barely a year”.

Charlize continued to assure listeners that she “had never been alone” and has called her children, Jackson, 8 and August, 3, “great loves of my life”.