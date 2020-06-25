Why Chris Brown was given the song “Disturbia” by Rihanna

Rihanna has had many successes. One of its first success was the single “Disturbia” on the theme of horror. The song was co-written by her then-boyfriend, Chris Brown.

“Disturbia” became a huge success and a favorite of the lord of Halloween. It’s interesting to think that Brown has been denied a song like this. However, Brown had specific reasons to give to the Rihanna song.

The decision of Chris Brown to resign “Disturbia”

AllMusic reports that Brown co-wrote “Disturbia” with Robert Allen, Andre Merritt and Brian Seals. According to CapitalFM, “Disturbia” was written to be included in the reissue of the album in exclusive Brown. However, it was not included in the Exclusive. This is because Brown believed that the song was more suited for a female singer, then gave it to Rihanna. It is interesting, because the lyrics of the song never mentions the gender in any way. Maybe Brown is not only not the idea of singing a song about the feeling of abject terror.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brown loved to write the song, even though he felt that it was not for him. “It’s fun to be creative and even if you have a concept in mind, you can write and give to someone else, because it might not suit you personally, but this could be an idea that you have. Therefore, with (Rihanna), it was an idea that I had. I just wanted to go fully to the left and a little strange, and this is what I’ve started. ”

The meaning of the song in the career of Rihanna

MTV News reports that Rihanna has brought the song to the producer L. A. Reid. Reid said that it was the first time that Rihanna gave him a song and told him that I wanted to go out. He saw this as an example of her taking control of her career. Reid noted that Rihanna “includes what are the bumps and she know what she wants to say. It is in this place where she can do it. ”

The song’s video was memorable. They counted with the participation of Rihanna and others in what appeared to be a madhouse. It consisted of the visual effects trippants, costumes and gothic dances strange and nervous. The video has become one of the visual landmarks in the career of Rihanna. It showed that he could embrace his dark side, a dark side, which becomes more important as his career progressed.

“Disturbia” by Rihanna

Interestingly, the director of the video, Anthony Mandler, said that the video had met with some opposition. He told Rap-Up that “Disturbia” was that which, according to all over the world, it would be the ruin of your career from the inside out. The people do not support this video and brought me to myself, Rihanna and my partner Ciarra Pardo in order to defend and push forward, move the needle to what was okay and not okay with a girl like her. This has really opened and expanded your brand. “

The risk has been worth it. Billboard reports that the “Disturbia” reached no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. This is quite a feat for a song that was not suited for its author.

