In relation to the other talent attached to the new film Dune, with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts working on the screenplay with Denis Villeneuve, the cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem, among others. The project started on march 18, 2019 in Hungary, and principal photography was completed in July next.