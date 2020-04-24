Why Demi Lovato has cut her ex out of her life

As Demi Lovato realized: “If they are an ex, it’s for a reason.”

Famous singer and former star of Disney, the star 27-year-old grew up in the spotlight. As a result, his songs also took place under the glow of this brilliant light, but Lovato puts an end to it. As she explained Jameela Jamilthe podcast, I weigh, Lovato has learned to set limits on what she has shared with the media and with the people that no longer belong in his life.

“My learning curve is the steepest in the course of my career has been, well, I think that learning to set limits with other people is correct – it is something that I’ve come to learn over the course of the last year and a half”, she explained. “I had to learn that by not setting boundaries, this put me in the position where I was … speaking of every detail of every part of my life, whether a relationship or that this is my healing, you know. … nothing was more sacred to me. “