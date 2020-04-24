Why Demi Lovato has cut her ex out of her life

As Demi Lovato realized: “If they are an ex, it’s for a reason.”
Famous singer and former star of Disney, the star 27-year-old grew up in the spotlight. As a result, his songs also took place under the glow of this brilliant light, but Lovato puts an end to it. As she explained Jameela Jamilthe podcast, I weigh, Lovato has learned to set limits on what she has shared with the media and with the people that no longer belong in his life.
“My learning curve is the steepest in the course of my career has been, well, I think that learning to set limits with other people is correct – it is something that I’ve come to learn over the course of the last year and a half”, she explained. “I had to learn that by not setting boundaries, this put me in the position where I was … speaking of every detail of every part of my life, whether a relationship or that this is my healing, you know. … nothing was more sacred to me. “
After you have spent time out of the public eye following his overdose, “I could do so much healing. I’ve done more healing on myself over the past year and a half since the beginning of these six years that I have travelled the world to preach healing. “
“I can heal because I do not speak of these things with the media”, she continued. “I don’t tell people the details with which they can destroy me later.”
Christopher Polk / Getty Images for NARAS
She has also been able to pass from people who should no longer be in his life,
“Somehow I had this mentality that if I had a negative experience with someone, I still need to repair it or I still need to do things properly, and the fact is that I’m not really friends with my ex today because I had to realize that this was not healthy either,’ she explained to Jamil.
“Trying to maintain close friendships with some of my ex, this is simply not realistic – in fact there is a reason why people don’t do it,” said Lovato, noting that she tried to stay friend with ex because “I was afraid to let go of the people. “
“Now that I have been able to completely let go of the people, you know, that’s another thing that I had to learn in regards to the elimination of people toxic in your life – if they are an ex, it is for a reason,” she stressed.
In the may issue of Bazaar Harper, Lovato confirmed that she was no longer in contact with its famous past love, Wilimer Valderrama, who is now engaged Amanda Pacheco.
“I’m really happy for him and I wish him the best, but we are not in the life of each other, we have not talked in a long time”, she said. “But I think I needed it because I had to learn all by myself. When you get in a relationship with someone at this young age and you spend six years with someone, you don’t learn really about you.”