Why did you give up royalty? Prince Harry reveals Oprah

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held a very revealing encounter with Oprah Winfrey, this would be one of the interviews that would generate the most expectations as the famous couple would share many personal details, including their renunciation of royalty and their true reasons.

Recently, some aspects of the controversial interview have been shared which will be fully presented on 07 March, in it, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and Philip of Edinburgh, unveils the powerful reasons that led him to say goodbye to his main roles: “I did not want the story repeated.”

The youngest son of d! funta Lady Diana and Prince Charles of Wales shares some of the most shocking reasons and immediately transports the events that occurred in 2007, where his mother lost his life.

At one point, Prince Harry is captured by the camera in the light of questions from the interviewer who noted, “My biggest concern was that the story would repeat itself,” he said with a serious countenance causing an expression of surprise from Oprah Winfrey who reacts: “They’ve said some pretty shocking things here,” he said.

Prince Harry was happy and relieved that in his case, both he and his wife can face together what derives from this interview, the sixth in the line of succession to the throne, shared aspects of his new life and the reasons that drove him away from the UK. Largely driven by the feeling of her mother’s life, Princess Diana starred as a member of that institution.

It has often been revealed that the so-called “Princess of the people” would share her longings among those who expressed her dream of moving away from everything related to her role as “future queen” and settling in another country.

Today, Henry of Sussex is happy to be realizing a dream his mother would have wanted to achieve:

You know, I’m really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side, because I can’t even imagine what it must have been like for her (her mother) to go through this process alone all these years ago.

The Dukes of Sussex both Princess Diana did, have faced public scrutiny, however, they have each other, referred to as the “former senior member of royalty”.

Because it’s been incredibly difficult for both of us, but at least we have each other, he added, as he took his wife’s hand.

Everything seems to indicate that the talk will catch fans of the whole theme from the outing, the same one that was broadcast on CBS’s 60 Minutes program. But the whole conversation will be presented next Sunday, March 7 in CBS star time, it transcended

This would be the first time the Dukes of Sussex have addressed the issue, a year after the controversial announcement that separated them from their roles within the crown is now that they decide to count the details without any filtering or restriction, and so the driver stated when in an instant she turned her gaze to Meghan and questioned. “Were you silent or silenced?”

It was this past Sunday when the “fan royals” had access to a part of this interview where the presenter, Oprah Winfrey advanced, there would be no strong topic that was not included in that conversation.

Oprah Winfrey was chosen by the former actress and the heir to the Windsors to delve deeper into this subject and the reasons that led them to life today.

It should be mentioned, that the presenter maintains a special friendship with the Dukes of Sussex, she was even present at her marriage liaison, in 2018, and now that little Archie’s parents will move to California, their relationship seems to be closer,

In addition to being neighbors, the three collaborate on a documentary expected to be released this spring by Apple TV+ and addresses the issue of “mental health.”

It must be said that these ties did not influence the famous television figure or its direct and accurate way of questioning the American couple today, which in turn gave him the full freedom to interview them without any “limits or prohibitions”.

It was in the first few seconds that the talk was advancing that Oprah, in a serious tone, warns viewers: “I just want to make it clear to everyone that there is no issue that is off-limits.”

Something that already arouses a great curiosity at first of all that the “former representatives of the crown” will say now Will this be a new cause for displeasure with the members of the British Royal Family?