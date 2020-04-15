“Why do you speak to us, if the rules of the game are already passed”

Miguel Mansur, president of the Roadrunnersaid he doesn’t understand why ‘masters of the ball’ requested the vote of all the presidents of the silver league, if you already decided to the disappearance of the League of Ascenso MX.

Miguel Mansur said in an interview with ESPN Digital that, at the meeting of Monday, Enrique Bonilla asked that could expedite your vote, and in the Tuesday, simply was noted by the president of the Liga MX and their allies, that the least they care is the hobby.

Mansur is said, “worried… the key word is ‘encab…’. Sad. Today was a grey day for football, today was a day where we are dropping the competitiveness and where it is falling into mediocrity”.

The president of the Roadrunners do not agree with the eventual disappearance of Ascent Mx. Imago7

He argued that the environment that surrounded the videoconference with Bonilla, in which he noted, was attended by “everybody”, was “rough, so I felt it. In a harsh environment, strict, as if the rules of the game are already dictated. Then, I did not understand what we speak. Because if you send another, or send others, for ‘for what invite me’, as they say”.

“It was strict, hard –continued about the meeting–; very focused… Some teams are focused, especially yesterday, the topic of the urgency of the vote, but today we continue to force that we are and want what is best for the fans, for the people who like football; the one that gets and prints the numbers, which puts the advertising in the stadiums, the one that sells potato chips outside. That is, all just by a ‘stroke’”.

–What a ‘stroke’ of whom?

“I don’t know, unfortunately I don’t have a clear idea, but it seems that do not care about the fans and not the advertisers, because if someone advertises, it is because the fans can see you.”

“We were informed that there is still nothing decided, they need 80 percent of the vote; they have to participate in the MX, our League of Ascent, the Second and the Third… Still has not decided anything, as we are in a state of limbo in sports; that is what worries me, and I really don’t understand why this is happening”.

About who led the singing voice on the board, he replied Mansur, “Well, Bonilla, president of the League…”.

–What, then, is better? What is already coming out of the coronavirus?

“Ah, yes. Came out”.

–How was the voting on the Monday?

“It was a vote mostly demanding a vote soon, but in the end Enrique Bonilla he said: ‘it Is a matter of ‘already’, and you have to vote. That was yesterday”.

“Today, we convened again where the voting remains the same and we ‘paste’… Yesterday we voted; we already had a majority, but in the end went down some. Don’t ask me, everybody knows (who). It began to lose some, then, at the end we were four or five teams that we are fighting in the League of Ascent, but not only the fight for economic development, but to that has a sports development. Imagine, if you are a guy of 24 years old, you’re out”.

“There is still nothing firm, because they still have to be made by the general assembly, of which there is still no date… it seems that going down there (the demise of the League of Ascenso MX by five or six years); as you commented, missing the assembly has 80 percent of the majority and I do not know if the Second, or the Third, I want that.”

Enrique Bonilla has been in the video conferencing to decide the future of the Ascent Mx. Imago7

–Who here raised his voice against Bonilla?

“Your server; what I said is that it’s not fair that you remove a division that was created precisely in order to cater to players of the first division and, above all, by the competitiveness and the competitive development is where we can’t get off”.

–What response did you receive?

“Well, very few, but the hobby is still the boss. And do you know what I said?: ‘The minority in charge, the minority can resolve a very important issue for Mexico, because the minorities are the ones that have to do with the sports development’…. Who does not hear in a humble cottage a football game? What do you think if the fans, when they advertise the advertisers, because they do not want to see your brand? The advertisers depend on the fans”.

“They want to make a league MLSsimilar to United Statesof North america; do not United States of America. Then, nothing to do. We are seeing economies of very different countries, and maybe also the united States will fall into a recession, as it is also suffering the consequences of the famous pandemic. Where are we going, who is going to be? I don’t know”.

He pointed out that he proposed to Bonilla “a tournament hybrid”, but that the latter did “mutis”.

“I told them: let it pass to everyone and descalifíquenlos in a year. When you have and can and have with what, let them pass. If you are so strong, so… fregones, let them pass and win the have to win, and that fall three or four; a disqualification of a firm, as well as a peel… Imagine pitting them all against all, up to a level.”



However, he was convinced that the end of the Silver League is about; “they Say that ‘think wrong and right’. However, I think that what we have in Mexico is a developing sport. Not to close businesses, not fire people. The coronavirus is going to happen, they are stages of the life of the world. The company is never going to stop, human development is never going to stop, and the competitiveness least.”

“The players are concerned, they are senses, you are feeling displaced, used. Who will ensure that when they are in the First Division, don’t take your contract, because there are 20 or below 50, or a thousand?”.

He argued that he will turn to FIFA and to the TAS, “if need be”, while, on whether it considers that the interests of individuals outweigh the mexican soccer, said: “Look, I can’t give a tacit answer, but it seems that this is so. As I don’t care about the fans; they are pulling the sponsorships, because who is going to be interested in a League where there is not a champion?

He said that not told them if it is cancelled the tournament, reiterating that these issues “must be defined in the general assembly”.