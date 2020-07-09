why do you want to become the president of the united States







Rapper Kanye West has announced that he will launch the race to the White House, against Donald Trump and with the support of his wife, Kim Kardashian.

“Like everything I do in my life, what do I do to win”. Kanye West launches into the race for the White House. Political ambitions posted on Twitter last Saturday, and was reaffirmed in a long interview with the american media Forbes, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. In this interview, the famous rapper says that he has cut ties with Donald Trump, who has, however, supported for a long time until 2018, does not hesitate to show the red cap of the billionaire decked out with the slogan “Make america Great Again”, even in the oval Office in the White House. “With this interview, I have removed the red cap”, it says in the Forbes magazine.

For him, his candidacy has nothing to do with chance; it is even dictated by God. “We will see if the quote is for the 2020 or 2024, because it is God who appoints the president (…) If it is 2020, then it would have been appointed by God”, explains the newspaper, adding that it would then be the candidate of a new party, called “Day of birth”. An application motivated by the desire of Kanye West, to collect the votes of the Blacks, that it would be unable to make Joe Biden, the head of the recent polls. “To say that the black vote is a democrat, is a form of racism and white supremacy,” explains the artist, adding : “America is in need of special people who run. Joe Biden is not special.”

Newsletter





The next program, campaign, Kanye West is inspired by the movie of Marvel Black Panther “I’m going to use the framework of Wakanda, because that is the best explanation of what our group is going to feel like in the White House,” says the rapper, supported by his wife, Kim Kardashian. The rest of your program, however, still remains a mystery.