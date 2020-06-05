Why Dune is divided into two movies is not a problem, according to a key collaborator

Denis Villeneuve had expressed his interest over the years to produce a new film adaptation of Dune, and at the beginning of 2017, it was confirmed that he had been hired to lead the project. The distribution of the entire set includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa and Charlotte Rampling, among many others. Filming took place from march to July 2019 in countries such as Hungary, Jordan and Norway.