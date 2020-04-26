Why Emilia Clarke refuses to get googling and take selfies

For the star of Game Of Thrones, nothing to read on the subject is necessary to keep a cool head.

“I don’t Google, I don’t look at anything”, assured the actress, aged 33 years. “For me, this is the recipe for success to deal with the glory and the failures that may arise.”

“I learned very, very early, after my first year in the series, and more precisely after my ruptures aneurysm, nothing to read”, she added. “When we try not to link self-esteem to what others perceive as success, then one is not bound by what some may perceive as a failure,” she says.

For Emilia Clarke, who has on several occasions referred to suffering from anxiety and panic attacks, has also taken the decision not to make selfies with his fans. “I was walking through an airport and suddenly, I started having what was, no doubt, a panic attack caused by extreme fatigue”, she told in the podcast Table Manners. “I was all alone, I was on the phone with my mom, and I told him that I couldn’t breathe, I didn’t know what was going on.”

A fan was then arrived for him to ask…

Read more on BFMTV.com“data-reactid=”33″>Read more on BFMTV.com

Has to read also