Why Emma Watson is invited to the Elysée palace ?

A guest brand at the Elysée palace. Emma Watson, british actress known for her role of Hermione Granger in the saga Harry Potter and goodwill ambassador of UN Women, will be this Tuesday, February 19, at the Élysée palace on the occasion of the Council for equality between women and men, where the seat of a thirty personalities.

Among they and them, we will also find the Nobel peace prize laureate Denis Mukwege, a surgeon congolese, Widsed Bouchamaoui, business woman of tunisia and the militant iraqi Nadia Murad.

In addition to these prestigious figures, “an empty chair will be placed next to the president of the Republic for symbolize the presence of the iranian lawyer Nasrine Sotoudehcurrently imprisoned,” said the Elysée.

On the occasion of this event, Emmanuel Macron has to announce new ways for that France has been conducting a “diplomacy feminist ambitious”, while Paris has made gender equality one of the priorities of the G7 summit. The committee shall also develop an “international pact for the G7 in Biarritz which will be held from 25 to 27 August.

Equality, a great cause in the world ?

By 10 may, the Council will make a proposal on the three priorities defined by France : girls ‘ education, combating violence against women and female entrepreneurship. This “covenant” will then be submitted to the leaders of the G7 to “create a coalition of State to advancing legislation in favor of gender equality”, explains the Elysée.

France will also seek to get the G7 a commitment to combating online harassment and “the education of girls will be at the heart of the initiative Sahel” is also on the menu of the Biarritz summit and, according to the presidency.

The Council for equality between women and men will meet again in the margins of the UN general Assembly next September in New York to broaden the coalition of Biarritz and make this theme a great global cause. Because, “on this subject, we can find coalitions is very large,” according to the Elysee, citing the initiative of Ivanka Trump who has supported a new fund of the world Bank dedicated to the empowerment of entrepreneurs in developing countries.

The editorial recommends that you



Read more

