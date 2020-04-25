Why fans are speculating on Halsey and Yungblud 6 months after the split

Halsey participated in Instagram Stories, on Sunday and shared some photos of the delicious dinner she has prepared.

“My first mistake in preparing a dinner on Sunday #YorkshireCertified”, wrote the singer of 25 years at the side of the image, noting that “supplies were limited”.

The meal was composed of many traditional elements, including the pudding Yorkshire and pie Banoffee. It seems that the meal has received the seal of approval from his ex Yungblud, too. The artist, 22 years of age who was born in Yorkshire, has re-shared the post of Halsey and wrote “can confirm” with a check mark and a emoji heart.

After seeing the message, many fans turned to social networks to react. For example, a follower asked if the two had actually dined together.

“Halsey, and Yungblud having dinner together make me cry,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another was simply excited by the response.

“OMG Guys, it is happening,” tweeted another. “Yungblud (responded) to Halsey on his stories. I can’t believe it.”

However, a third party has suggested that the two were only friends.

“Have you seen that Yungblud has responded?” another tweeted. “I love that they are still friends! A total respect for Halsey and Evan, but Dom is a good guy! So adorable.”