Why Gal Gadot was nervous to play Wonder Woman

Play Wonder Woman may seem like a no-brainer for Gal Gadotbut the actress recently revealed that she had reservations when she signed to play the famous super-hero.
Talk with Paradeshe explained that she felt “nervous” at the idea of playing the main role in Wonder Womanexplaining that she wanted to honour the legacy that Wonder Woman has with the fans, while relying on him to deliver something that résonnerait to the public.
“This was an incredible journey that I never would have been able to predict, and I enjoyed every moment of giving life to this character,” she said to the chain. “But I will say that when I was told that I was going to have my own movie, I was super nervous. I had never been the title.”
Gadot continued: “It was important to me to bring something good to the world and bring a character to that account. I felt like the little girl who looks at the mount Kilimanjaro and I don’t know how she was going to climb it.”
Now the Fast and furious the star feels that she and the heroine of the comic are one. “But (director) Patty (Jenkins) and Chris (Pin) and I became a family and this person became second nature to me, ” she added.” In fact, I think the character in the things I do in my real life. I wonder if something is suitable for Wonder Woman. It has become a big part of me. “
In fact, Gadot revealed that she did not know that she was ready for the role of Wonder Woman, admitting that the secretive nature of its hearings was kept in the dark for some time. “The whole process of the auditions was so confidential that I didn’t even know at the beginning that I was testing it for Wonder Woman. Once I was told, I was super-excited and excited because I knew that she was a household name,” she recalls , adding: “The success of this film gave me the impression that we could make changes and that these changes matter.”
Although she portray one of the most famous characters of all time, Gadot said that she had never expected Wonder Woman to become the massive smash that it is today.
“I don’t think that you can never anticipate an impact. Patty and I have always believed that we were doing something special, and I think that is the key,” she explained, attributing its authenticity helping it to touch audiences of all ages and of all genres. . “People were expecting a story focused on women in a manner so authentic. It is funny to say the word” authentic “, because it is a super-hero, but we got into telling the story in a female perspective and we are assured that the story was universal. ”
She continued: “For men, women, boys, girls, everyone. It was not this woman hard and nasty, which had understood everything. She had fears and worries, and we enjoyed exploring its flaws and its vulnerabilities. the things that are true in humanity. We were able to make the character anchored in this way and be accessible and accessible. “
The next step for Gadot is Wonder Woman: 1984, whose release is planned for August, and she is convinced that the highly-anticipated sequel will have the same effect.
“With a second film, I just feel that we have done go to the next level”, she said, adding: “We gave everything we had to bring it with the best story that we could make. I am very proud of the result because it is so close to my heart and I’m delighted that you’re watching.