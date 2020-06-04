Why Gal Gadot was nervous to play Wonder Woman

Play Wonder Woman may seem like a no-brainer for Gal Gadotbut the actress recently revealed that she had reservations when she signed to play the famous super-hero.

Talk with Paradeshe explained that she felt “nervous” at the idea of playing the main role in Wonder Womanexplaining that she wanted to honour the legacy that Wonder Woman has with the fans, while relying on him to deliver something that résonnerait to the public.

“This was an incredible journey that I never would have been able to predict, and I enjoyed every moment of giving life to this character,” she said to the chain. “But I will say that when I was told that I was going to have my own movie, I was super nervous. I had never been the title.”

Gadot continued: “It was important to me to bring something good to the world and bring a character to that account. I felt like the little girl who looks at the mount Kilimanjaro and I don’t know how she was going to climb it.”